South Dakota sees two new COVID-19 deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths and 106 new cases of the virus in South Dakota, Friday.

122 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.

The state tallies a total of 4,356 positive cases of COVID-19 including 3,267 recoveries.

50 individuals in the state have died due to COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,039 active cases in the state.

The DOH reports 27,988 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 83 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 351 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Detailed demographic data and county numbers can be found on the South Dakota DOH’s website.