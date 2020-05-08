South Dakota sees over 200 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 new recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Friday.

The state tallies 3,144 total positive cases including 2,069 recoveries. 1,044 COVID-19 cases remain active in the state.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 76 current hospitalizations related to the virus.

247 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to COVID-19.

The DOH reports 18,149 South Dakotans have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

