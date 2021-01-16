South Dakota sees fast vaccine delivery, faces rural test

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is looking to build on one of the nation’s fastest COVID-19 vaccinations rollouts to date by making shots available to a much larger group of people.

Some health care providers are cautioning that vulnerable people in rural areas could be left behind in the rush.

South Dakota has vaccinated 6.5% of the population, one of the highest rates in the country.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon has announced that the state will begin vaccinating people age 80 and over and those with high-risk medical conditions.

Some rural health care providers worry their patients will be missed by large hospital systems.