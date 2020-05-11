South Dakota sees 97 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 97 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Monday.

The state tallies a total of 3,614 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,187 recoveries.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,393 active cases in the state. Additionally, 20,954 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 78 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 263 people in the state have been hospitalized due to the virus.

The department of health reports 34 individuals have died from COVID-19 for the state.

In Union County, two additional recoveries were reported, leaving the county with 26 positive cases.

In Lincoln County, three new positive cases were reported for a countywide total of 191 positives. With two new recoveries, only 61 of those cases remain active.

Detailed demographic information as well as county numbers can be found on the DOH’s website.

