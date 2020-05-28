South Dakota sees 83 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 83 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,793.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported. The state remains at 54 fatalities.

The state’s health department has reported 79 more recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 3,698.

1,041 cases remain active in the state.

The DOH reports a total of 406 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus. 105 are currently hospitalized.

34,233 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota. That number represents 88% of the total number of tests conducted.