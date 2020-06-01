South Dakota sees 41 new COVID-19 cases

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 5,034.

No new additional virus-related deaths were reported. The state now tallies 62 fatalities.

The state’s health department has reported 66 more recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 3,903.

1,069 cases remain active in the state.

The DOH reports a total of 435 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus. 87 are currently hospitalized.

40,627 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota. That number represents 89% of the total number of tests conducted.

Of South Dakota’s confirmed coronavirus cases, Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, leads with 3,355.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.

Latest Coronavirus Stories