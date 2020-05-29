South Dakota sees 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 59 total fatalities

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 73 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 4,866.

Five additional virus-related deaths were reported. The state now tallies 59 fatalities.

The state’s health department has reported 46 more recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 3,744.

1,063 cases remain active in the state.

The DOH reports a total of 418 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus. 95 are currently hospitalized.

35,816 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota. That number represents 88% of the total number of tests conducted.