South Dakota sees 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 773 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed five additional deaths and 58 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, Wednesday.

82 additional recoveries from the virus were also reported.

The state tallies a total of 2,779 positive cases of COVID-19 including 1,977 recoveries and 29 deaths.

The state tallies 773 active virus cases, down from 802 Tuesday.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) recorded 72 current hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

230 South Dakotans have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Detailed demographic information and case numbers broken down by county can be viewed on the DOH’s website.

