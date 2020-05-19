South Dakota sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 58 new cases of the virus in South Dakota, Tuesday.
134 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.
The state tallies a total of 4,085 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,914 recoveries.
The two deaths reported Tuesday morning were both residents of Minnehaha county which has seen 40 of South Dakota’s 46 COVID-19 deaths.
The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,125 active cases in the state.
The DOH reports 25,624 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.
Currently, 77 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 327 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.
Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.
- Union
- 62 total, 44 recoveries
- Lincoln
- 205 total, 164 recoveries
- Clay
- 15 total, 8 recoveries
- Yankton
- 42 total, 26 recoveries
- Bon Homme
- 4 total, 4 recoveries
- Hutchinson
- 3 total, 3 recoveries
For detailed demographic information, visit the DOH’s website.
