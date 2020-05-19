Closings
South Dakota sees 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 58 new cases

by: Kate Lundahl

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 58 new cases of the virus in South Dakota, Tuesday.

134 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.

The state tallies a total of 4,085 positive cases of COVID-19 including 2,914 recoveries.

The two deaths reported Tuesday morning were both residents of Minnehaha county which has seen 40 of South Dakota’s 46 COVID-19 deaths.

The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), reports a total of 1,125 active cases in the state.

The DOH reports 25,624 South Dakotans have tested negative for the virus.

Currently, 77 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 327 people in the state have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus.

Below is a list of South Dakota counties in Siouxland and their total number of positive and recovered COVID-19 cases. All numbers are as reported by the DOH.

  • Union
    • 62 total, 44 recoveries
  • Lincoln
    • 205 total, 164 recoveries
  • Clay
    • 15 total, 8 recoveries
  • Yankton
    • 42 total, 26 recoveries
  • Bon Homme
    • 4 total, 4 recoveries
  • Hutchinson
    • 3 total, 3 recoveries

For detailed demographic information, visit the DOH’s website.

