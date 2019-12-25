South Dakota schools, radio stations raise $14,000 for homeless students

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Rapid City Area Schools and two radio stations raised more than $14,000 to give gift cards to students who don’t have a permanent address this year.

The Rapid City Journal reported Tuesday that 573 students will receive $25 Visa gift cards. The radio stations that helped in the effort were 97.9 the Breeze and KLMP.

It was part of a campaign called “Hope for the Homeless.” During the four years the schools and radio stations collaborated on the effort they’ve been able to raise nearly $45,000 for gifts to homeless middle and high school students. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.