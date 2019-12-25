South Dakota schools, radio stations raise $14,000 for homeless students

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Rapid City Area Schools and two radio stations raised more than $14,000 to give gift cards to students who don’t have a permanent address this year.

The Rapid City Journal reported Tuesday that 573 students will receive $25 Visa gift cards. The radio stations that helped in the effort were 97.9 the Breeze and KLMP.

It was part of a campaign called “Hope for the Homeless.” During the four years the schools and radio stations collaborated on the effort they’ve been able to raise nearly $45,000 for gifts to homeless middle and high school students.