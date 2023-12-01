PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — All of South Dakota’s public school districts last year reached the teacher-salary targets set by the Legislature in 2016, according to the state Department of Education.

The department presented its annual state-aid accountabilities report on Thursday to the state School Finance Accountability Board.

The districts during the 2022-23 school year paid an average teacher salary of $53,217 and total teacher compensation including benefits averaged $68,507, according to the report. Those were up from $50,618 and $65,573 for the prior year. The 2017 statewide average targets were $47,096 and $60,687.

The fact that all districts had again met their targets was described as “some very good news” by the department’s finance director, Cody Stoeser.

Terry Nebelsick, the former superintendent of the Huron school district, chairs the board. “It was a huge expectation that all districts should be beyond that by now,” he said.

The last time that a school district didn’t meet its total-compensation target was 2020, when Hill City fell short. Three districts — Canova, Elk Mountain and Hill City — didn’t meet their targets in 2019. Hill City and Elk Mountain don’t receive state aid.

The Legislature put the various accountability requirements in place along with the sales-tax increase lawmakers passed in 2016 at Governor Dennis Daugaard’s request to provide more money for teacher salaries and to provide additional property-tax relief.

The report also found that 14 school districts in the 2022-2023 year had cash balances in excess of the level allowed by state law. However, none of them requested a waiver.

The reason was that the state board voted in 2021 to not enforce excess-cash penalties for two years, because of federal COVID-19 aid received by school districts. The board last year extended that exemption through June 30, 2023.

The 14 districts with excess-cash balances were Armour, De Smet, Faith, Freeman, Herreid, Meade, Miller, Mitchell, Mount Vernon, New Underwood, Plankinton, Spearfish, Tripp-Delmont and Wessington Springs.

The board required each of them to submit a letter explaining the circumstances. The letters were included in the report. Last year 26 districts showed excess-cash balances. “That’s good and consistent with people working their way to the finish line,” Nebelsick said about the decrease.

The report will be presented on December 5 to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee for review as required by state law.

Nebelsick observed that, after reading the letters, there had been “good conservative management of funds” by districts stretching the federal COVID-19 money. He said the districts would be more financially stable when the COVID-19 funding ends.

The board voted 4-0 to approve the report, with De Smet superintendent Abi Van Regenmorter abstaining. Susan Proefrock, the Belle Fourche district’s business manager, thanked the excess-balance districts for submitting the letters. “I know that takes time and thought,” she said.

Eric Stroeder, a Mobridge school board member, agreed with Nebelsick’s comments regarding the conservative approaches. “I don’t know how anybody could argue different than that,” Stroeder said. He added, “I think the whole exercise has done what we wanted to do.”