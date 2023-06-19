SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Athletes of all ages came out to Fawick Park to take part in a 5K or one-mile run to support a worthy cause. Saturday morning, Family Service, a mental health agency in Sioux Falls, held the annual Stomp the Stigma run to raise awareness of the affects of mental health.

Amateur and avid runners alike woke up bright and early on Saturday morning to bring light to an important issue.

“Stomp the Stigma is all about having people come in and get their mental health taken care of,” Family Service executive director David Bell said.

“I hope that the amount of people I guess that they’ve had come out here today, they’re out of T-shirts, so I mean that’s a good sign, so just more people that can come out to just spread the cause and just kind of advocate that mental health is extremely important as much as physical health, so hopefully we kind of spread that message as we run around Sioux Falls,” runner Elizabeth Stottlemyre said.

Stottlemyre decided to participate to support the people she loves the most.

“I’d like to say just myself, my family, a lot of friends who had a lot of different issues with mental health in the past, and I just thought it would be something to come donate, I mean it’s $35, I thought that would be kind of a neat thing to do,” Stottlemyre said.

Bell hopes this run can encourage people to get the help they need.

“Mental health, since COVID, has been a big focus for people. We’ve been doing this since 1959, and I think everyone in your lives today have issues they’re dealing with, and instead of waiting until it becomes a crisis, we’re just asking people to come down and help fundraise people doing their regular checkups. Go in once a year and talk to somebody to improve your life,” Bell said.

All the funds raised from the race will be used to help support people that can’t afford care at mental health clinics.