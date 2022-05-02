PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Residents of South Dakota may qualify for the tax refund program for senior citizens or citizens with disabilities.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Revenue, South Dakota’s senior citizens and those with disabilities can apply for sales or property tax refunds under the South Dakota’s Tax Refund Program. The deadline to apply is July 1 and must be submitted by mail to the Tax Refund Office.

The release indicated that certain individuals are eligible to receive a portion of the sales or property taxes they paid from the previous year if they meet the eligibility requirements.

The requirements for the sales tax refund include:

Income of less than 13,653 for a single-member household or less than $18,465 for a multiple-member household.

Been a resident of South Dakota for the whole year of 2021.

Disabled anytime during 2021.

Been at least 65 years of age on or before January 1, 2021.

Requirements for the property tax refund include:

Owned the house they are currently living in for at least 3 years.

Owned their house for fewer than 3 years but have been a resident of South Dakota for 5 years or more.

Applications can be found on the Department of Revenue Website or at the local county treasurer’s office.

Additional information on the tax refund program can be found by contacting the Department of Revenue at 800-829-9188.