South Dakota reports more than 20 additional COVID-19 cases, one new death

Health officials confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional recoveries from the virus in South Dakota, Friday.

The state also reported one additional death, bringing the state’s death toll to 65.

The state tallies a total of 5,277 positive cases of COVID-19 including 4,179 recoveries and 1,033 active cases.

There are currently 83 South Dakotans hospitalized for COVID-19, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 467.

Total hospitalizations are cumulative and do not necessarily reflect the current number of hospitalizations.

48,086 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota. That number represents 90% of the total number of tests conducted.

Below is a table sourced from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University with COVID-19 numbers by county.