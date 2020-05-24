South Dakota reports 95 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 95 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 4,563.

Health officials confirmed no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, meaning the death toll remains at 50.

DOH said there are 1,142 active cases of the virus in the state.

Health officials on Sunday said 3,260 of the state’s 4,563 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which is South Dakota’s most populous county and the location of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant.

The state’s health department reported that 3,371 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Health officials said a total of 364 individuals have been hospitalized as of May 24 and 85 of them are currently hospitalized.

For the list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests, see below.

Lincoln: 229 positive, 185 recovered, 2,362 negative tests

Union: 79 positive, 54 recovered, 490 negative tests

Yankton: 51 positive, 33 recovered, 979 negative tests

Turner: 22 positive, 17 recovered, 247 negative tests

Clay: 15 positive, 12 recovered, 281 negative tests

Bon Homme: 8 positive, 4 recovered, 164 negative tests

Hutchinson: 3 positive, 3 recovered, 157 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, go to the DOH’s coronavirus website.