South Dakota reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 67 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 4,653.

Health officials confirmed no additional virus-related deaths, which means the death toll remains at 50.

The state’s health department has reported 113 more recoveries, bringing the recovery number total to 3,528.

DOH said a total of 378 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the virus since May 26 with 106 of them currently hospitalized.

Health officials reported that there are 1,075 active cases in the state.

The state’s health department mentions 30,697 individuals have tested negative for the virus in South Dakota.