South Dakota reports 65 more cases of COVID-19, one additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 65 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 2,212.

Health officials said that there is one additional death in the state from the virus, increasing the death toll to 11.

About 1,850 of the state’s 2,212 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which is South Dakota’s most populous county and the location of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant.

More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls.

DOH mentions that 64 are currently hospitalized and 135 have been hospitalized total.

The state’s health department reports that 1,257 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Health officials said that 14,062 have been tested negative for the virus and that’s 86% of the test performed.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive, recovered, and negative cases, see the list below.

Bon Homme: four confirmed, four recovered, 99 negative tests

Clay: five confirmed, four recovered, 118 negative tests

Hutchinson: two confirmed, two recovered, 87 negative tests

Lincoln: 125 confirmed, 70 recovered, 1,279 negative tests

Turner: 15 confirmed, five recovered, 131 negative tests

Union: 12 confirmed, six recovered, 127 negative tests

Yankton: 26 confirmed, 21 recovered, 399 negative tests

For more information, go to the DOH’s website.