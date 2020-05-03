South Dakota reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 1,799 have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 43 new cases of COVID-19.

South Dakota’s total number of cases is 2,631.

Union County confirmed four more cases of the virus. Clay and Yankton counties each reported one new case of COVID-19.

The state’s health department mentions that 21 people have died from COVID-19.

DOH said 1,799 people have recovered from the virus, which means that there are 811 active cases in the state.

Health officials also reported that 71 people are currently hospitalized and a total of 197 have ever been hospitalized.

The list below has the counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland that have positive, recovered, and negative cases.

Bon Homme: four confirmed, four recovered, 106 negative tests

Clay: seven confirmed, six recovered, 145 negative tests

Hutchinson: three confirmed, three recovered, 99 negative tests

Lincoln: 162 confirmed, 106 recovered, 1,504 negative tests

Turner: 17 confirmed, 13 recovered, 154 negative tests

Union: 31 confirmed, 13 recovered, 188 negative tests

Yankton: 28 confirmed, 22 recovered, 464 negative tests

For more information, visit South Dakota DOH’s COVID-19 website.