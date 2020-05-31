South Dakota reports 33 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 33 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 4,993.

Health officials confirmed no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 62.

The state’s health department reported that 3,837 people have recovered from the virus.

South Dakota has 1,094 active cases of the coronavirus.

DOH said there have been a total of 432 hospitalizations, as of May 31, and 86 of them are currently hospitalized.

Health officials mention that 44,128 individuals have been tested for the virus and 39,135 of them came back negative, or 89% of the total number of tests conducted.

Below are the counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests.

Bon Homme: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered, 355 negative tests

Clay: 15 confirmed, 13 recovered, 489 negative tests

Hutchinson: 5 confirmed, 3 recovered, 336 negative tests

Lincoln: 238 confirmed, 202 recovered, 2,643 negative tests

Turner: 24 confirmed, 20 recovered, 347 negative tests

Union: 89 confirmed, 61 recovered, 620 negative tests

Yankton: 51 confirmed, 41 recovered, 1,378 negative tests

For more information on South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.