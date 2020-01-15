1  of  2
Breaking News
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew not seeking reelection Authorities identify teen siblings killed in Plymouth County crash

South Dakota reports 3 flu deaths, 1st of the season

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota has reported three flu deaths, the first deaths of the season.

The South Dakota Department of Health says the deaths were reported in Deuel and Mellette counties, and those who died were all 50 years or older.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says the deaths are a reminder that influenza “can be a very serious illness,” and that it’s not too late to get vaccinated for flu this season.

Flu activity is classified as widespread across South Dakota.

So far, the state has reported 1,555 lab-confirmed cases of flu and 59 flu-related hospitalizations.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.