South Dakota reports 28 additional cases of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 28 additional cases of COVID-19, which brings the state’s total to 3,987.

Clay County confirmed one new case of the coronavirus, raising the county’s total to 15.

DOH confirmed no new virus-related deaths on Sunday, which means the death toll remains at 44.

Health officials said 1,219 cases are still active as of May 17.

DOH mentions that 2,724 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The state’s health department reported a total of 312 hospitalizations as of Sunday, and 77 of them are currently hospitalized.

The number of current hospitalized patients went up two from Saturday.

Health officials mention that 28,559 people have been tested for the virus and 24,572 of them came back negative, or 86% of the tests conducted.

Health officials said 3,135 of the state’s 3,987 coronavirus cases have been reported in Minnehaha County, which is South Dakota’s most populous county and the location of a large outbreak at a pork processing plant.

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with the negative tests, see below.

Bon Homme: 4 confirmed, 4 recovered, 138 negative tests

Clay: 15 confirmed, 8 recovered, 231 negative tests

Hutchinson: 3 confirmed, 3 recovered, 134 negative tests

Lincoln: 200 confirmed, 155 recovered, 2,003 negative tests

Turner: 19 confirmed, 17 recovered, 197 negative tests

Union: 60 confirmed, 42 recovered, 348 negative tests

Yankton: 40 confirmed, 26 recovered, 621 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit DOH’s coronavirus website.