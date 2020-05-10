South Dakota reports 124 more cases of COVID-19, 2,147 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 124 more cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 3,517.

Lincoln County reported two more cases of COVID-19 and three additional recoveries.

Union County announced two more recoveries from the coronavirus.

Yankton County confirmed one new case of the virus, raising the county’s total to 30.

Health officials said that there are no new virus-related deaths in the state, which means the death toll is still at 34.

DOH mentions that 261 people have ever been hospitalized and 77 individuals who are currently hospitalized.

The state’s health department said 2,147 cases have recovered from the virus and there are 1,336 active cases in South Dakota.

Out of the 23,894 tests performed, 20,377 came back negative, or 85% of the tests conducted

For the full list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive, recovered, and negative, see below.

Bon Homme: four positive, four recovered, 126 negative tests

Clay: nine positive, six recovered, 184 negative tests

Hutchinson: three positive, three recovered, 116 negative tests

Lincoln: 188 positive, 128 recovered, 1,754 negative tests

Turner: 18 positive, 15 recovered, 170 negative tests

Union: 53 positive, 25 recovered, 284 negative tests

Yankton: 30 positive, 23 recovered, 532 negative tests

For more information on the state’s COVID-19 numbers, visit South Dakota’s DOH website.