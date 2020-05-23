South Dakota reports 112 new cases of COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported 112 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 4,468.

Health officials confirmed no additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, which means the death toll remains at 50.

DOH said a total of 358 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus as of May 23 and 90 of them are currently hospitalized.

Health officials mention that there are 1,082 active cases in the state.

The state’s health department said 3,336 individuals have recovered from the virus.

DOH reported 33, 528 COVID-19 tests have been performed and 29,060 came back negative, or 87% of the total number of tests conducted.

Below is the list of counties in South Dakota that are in Siouxland with positive and recovered cases, along with negative tests.

Lincoln: 225 confirmed, 185 recovered, 2,325 negative tests

Union: 75 confirmed, 53 recovered, 472 negative tests

Yankton: 46 confirmed, 32 recovered, 730 negative tests

Turner: 22 confirmed, 17 recovered, 241 negative tests

Clay: 15 confirmed, 12 recovered, 272 negative tests

Bon Homme: 6 confirmed, 4 recovered, 160 negative tests

Hutchinson: 3 confirmed, 3 recovered, 151 negative tests

For more information, go to DOH’s coronavirus website.