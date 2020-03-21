South Dakota remains at 14 positive cases of COVID-19 with 268 tests still pending

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota Department of Health said there are no new cases of the coronavirus, as of Saturday afternoon.

In the state, the positive cases of COVID-19 remains at 14 and one death.

South Dakota has 691 negative cases of the coronavirus and 268 tests are still pending.

The counties in the state that have at least one positive case of the virus:

Beadle – 4

Bon Homme – 1

Charles Mix – 1

Davison – 1

McCook – 1

Minnehaha – 5

Pennington – 1

South Dakota Department of Health also said that there is no known community transmission at this time.

For more information on COVID-19 in the state, go to the Department of Health’s website.