South Dakota receives more COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s weekly allotment of the coronavirus vaccine from the federal government is increasing again.

The state will receive 13,550 doses by next week, according Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. That’s 2,550 additional doses that South Dakota originally received and about 700 more doses than recently allocated per week.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates nearly 9% of South Dakotans have received at least one of the two doses needed and 3.6% have received the initial shot.