South Dakota readies to dial 10 digits for local calls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota will soon shift to 10-digit dialing for all local calls as part of a federal plan to set aside a three-digit dialing code for suicide prevention and mental health crisis calls.

Starting Oct. 24, South Dakotans will need to dial the state’s three-digit area code — 605 — before making local calls.

The state is one of 35 that uses 988 as the first three digits of phone numbers. That dialing code will soon reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, the Rapid City Journal reported.

