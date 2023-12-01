PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Public Broadcasting is refreshing its look.

The taxpayer-supported organization’s governing board will see the new logo for the first time at a meeting Wednesday.

Its current symbol, a bird-like image of a phoenix, has been used since 2001.

Marketing agency Fresh Produce of Sioux Falls has been working with a team from SDPB on the refresh. The board’s chair, Kay Jorgensen of Spearfish, is on it.

SDPB’s non-profit fund-raising affiliate is paying the contract with Fresh Produce, according to Julie Overgaard, the network’s executive director.

She outlined a timeline for the launch to the board at its meeting earlier this week. She said the new logo and messaging would be shown to the board at a holiday party later in December and her hope was that the full conversion would go public in March during the 2024 high school basketball tournaments.

After KELOLAND News requested more details, the board added the launch meeting.

Board member Doyle Estes of Rapid City during the August meeting questioned making a change. He said this week he’s still in the dark about what is coming.

“I have no idea what the staff has come up with. Nor do I know whether our board has any say on the matter. As we are under the jurisdiction of BIT (the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications) it may be solely in their discretion,” Estes said.

Said Overgaard, “We are not changing our name or doing anything too drastic. Just a fresher look and some new tags lines to update what we last did over twenty years ago.”