South Dakota proclamation celebrates Juneteenth Day, but not a holiday

PIERRE, S.D. (AP/KCAU) – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed Friday as Juneteenth Day in South Dakota to mark the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The proclamation marks the memory of the 155th anniversary of the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, which is recognized as the end of slavery in the U.S.

“South Dakota prides itself on Freedom. We commemorate this important day to remind ourselves that there was a time in our history that not all Americans were free and to celebrate an important milestone toward achieving the American ideal: ‘all men are created equal,’” said Governor Kristi Noem.

The proclamation does not carry the weight of making the day a state-recognized holiday as it is in most other states.

Ian Fury, a spokesman for the Republican governor, says only an act of the Legislature can do that.

Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba, of Sioux Falls, plans to propose legislation in the 2021 session to add Juneteenth to the list of state-recognized holidays.

Nesiba says that at this particular time, it’s important for South Dakotans to understand the nation’s history, of which emancipation is “a powerful part.”

For the governor’s official proclamation that was signed on June 16, click here.

