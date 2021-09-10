South Dakota prison guard indicted for sex acts against inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison guard was indicted for sexual acts against an inmate during February and March at the prison in Sioux Falls.

Rian Keith Fitzpatrick, 32, of Sioux Falls, is charged with sexual acts prohibited between prison employees and prisoners. The charge specifically cites Fitzpatrick’s supervisory and authoritative role as a guard.

Court documents said two witnesses testified before the grand jury on Sept. 8.

Fitzpatrick was released on a $1,000 bond.

A discovery and plea offer deadline was set for Oct. 1 and a motion, plea, reset and trial deadline was set for Oct. 15, according to a court scheduling order.

This is the latest news, following South Dakota’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay, bad equipment and dangerous conditions in the state prison system.