South Dakota pork plant, labor union reach 4-year agreement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The union that had threatened to strike at a Smithfield pork processing plant in South Dakota says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company on a four-year contract.

The Sioux Falls chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers had negotiated with Virginia-based Smithfield Foods for two days after union members rejected a previous contract proposal and authorized a strike.

Union leaders say its members will vote on the proposed contract next week.

UFCW says the company dropped plans to take away a 15-minute break and “the parties have reached an agreement on wages.”