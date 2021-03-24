South Dakota police say man’s death investigated as a homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police say the death of a man found in a residential garage is an apparent homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the property about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on an unconscious male.

Police say officers found the man dead in the garage and that he had injuries consistent with a homicide.

Authorities have not provided details on the victim’s injuries.

Officers interviewed a number of people at the residence and determined a 40-year-old Rapid City man is a person of interest in the investigation. The victim has not been identified.