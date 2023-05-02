BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Brookings are trying to figure out who broke into dozens of vehicles overnight.

Monday morning, officers were called to the 600 block of Heritage Drive for a vehicle that had been broken into. Police checked the area and found about 40 vehicles that appeared to have been gone through.

Investigators say so far, it appears small items were taken from some of the vehicles.

Authorities are reminding people to always lock your vehicles and to never leave valuables inside.