South Dakota poet laureate releases anthology

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those in the Rushmore State, there’s plenty of ways to describe South Dakota, from cold winters to Mount Rushmore and agriculture.

To help share those experiences and stories, South Dakota’s poet laureate Christine Stewart-Nunez has now put together an anthology called South Dakota in Poems.

She put out a call for people to submit poems five years ago, so she could capture the experiences of the South Dakotans statewide.

“I was hoping to make sure that I had enough poems for the book and in fact I got hundreds of submissions, so I had plenty of poems to choose from,” Stewart-Nunez said.

She eventually had to narrow the final list down to about 100 poems from about 90 different poets. The poems contain themes surrounding history, culture, and landscapes.