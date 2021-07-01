South Dakota pediatrician reminding parents to use bug spray

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, remember this is also the season for ticks and mosquitoes.

One pediatrician is reminding parents to use bug spray and keep your kids covered up. She says to look for products with Deet and Picaridin in them. You also should not use combination products like sunscreen and bug repellent.

“From a doctor standpoint, I’m worried about the infections that mosquitoes, ticks, and other things that bite can carry. So I really stress prevention, because I’m not just trying to prevent that itch, I’m trying to prevent some pretty serious infections that can really impact the overall health of kids,” pediatrician Jennifer Haggar said.

You should also avoid sending your kids out at dusk and keep them away from grassy and wooded areas.