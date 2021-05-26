South Dakota passed medical pot, but physicians hesitate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Medical marijuana advocates have convinced South Dakota voters that legalizing the drug for medical use is a good idea, but they are struggling to do the same with many of the state’s physicians.

The South Dakota State Medical Association has concerns with the medical pot program.

That’s a potential problem for medical pot advocates because the new law depends on involvement from physicians.

An advocate for medical pot use says that reluctance from physicians and health care providers could result in a bumbling rollout of the program that will ultimately hurt patients.