South Dakota parents sue daycare provider over infant death

PARKSTON, S.D. (AP) — Two parents in southeastern South Dakota are suing the woman who was caring for their baby when he died.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Eric and Ashley Milbrandt in Hutchinson County accuses Carroline Kniffen of negligence in caring for their infant son, Elliot, who died in July 2018. The lawsuit says Kniffen failed to properly supervise her daycare, resulting in head trauma to their son. Kniffen was not criminally charged. She has not filed a response.

The Argus Leader says the Milbrandts are requesting damages for injuries, suffering, medical and funeral expenses.

