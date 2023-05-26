PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New projects at many of South Dakota’s public airports have received clearance for take-off.

The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission agreed Thursday to provide small amounts of state funds totaling approximately $710,700 to match large grants from the Federal Aviation Administration that totaled more than $12.1 million.

The agreements also call for local matches in amounts similar in most cases to the state amounts.

Jon Becker briefed the commission on each of the 30 projects. He is an aeronautics planning engineer for the state Department of Transportation.

The airports include Aberdeen, Bison, Britton, Brookings, Chamberlain, Custer, DeSmet, Faulkton, Faith, Highmore, Madison, Parkston, Philip, Rosebud, Sisseton, Sturgis, Tea, Wall, Watertown, Wessington Springs and Yankton.

The commission also approved the 2023 pavement-maintenance program for those South Dakota airports in need.