South Dakota one of four states to receive FEMA funding for COVID-19 crisis counseling assistance

DENVER (KCAU) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved four states within FEMA Region 8 for the development of crisis counseling programs for their residents who are struggling with stress and anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance is being made available for Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Utah and is accessible under the major disaster declarations previously approved for those states by President Trump.

With the approvals, FEMA will continue to support the four states on establishing their programs and approve their submitted plans.

The state programs will be funded by FEMA but will use local providers to deliver the counseling services.

As these programs are approved, more information will be made obtainable for how people can seek this crisis counseling assistance.

“Approval of the crisis counseling assistance will help take care of people’s mental health during this stressful time,” said Lee dePalo, FEMA Region 8 Administrator.

The Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program is funded by FEMA and overseen by the agency in coordination with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

It will assist individuals and communities in recovering from the psychological effects of natural and human-caused disasters through community-based outreach and educational services.

The program will also help people understand their current situation and reactions and support short-term intervention that’s focused on:

Reducing stress

Promoting the use or development of coping strategies

Providing emotional support

Encouraging links with other individuals and agencies who may help survivors in their recovery process.

Those who are seeking help through the program will remain anonymous and crisis counselors don’t keep individual records or case files and avoid classifying, diagnosing, or labeling individuals in any way.

Due to the COVID-19 nationwide emergency and the need to protect the safety and health of all Americans, the crisis counseling will be delivered by phone, internet, and the media including social media.