South Dakota officials warn consumers about fake RV transport company scam

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Officials are warning consumers about a fake RV transport company that targets consumers that are looking to purchase recreational vehicles.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsorg and Department of Revenue Secretary Jim Terwilliger are warning consumers of a company called DakotaFalkTrucking.com, which has taken the Motor Carrier and USDOT numbers from an actual trucking company and has been using an identity of a real person who isn’t affiliated with their operations. The company claims to be located in South Shore, South Dakota.

Officials said the company targets people through Facebook, Craigslist, and RVTrader.com. They post fake sales with discounted prices, and most of the posts say that Brigadier General Joane K. Mathred is selling the listed RV. The scammers claim that DakotaFalkTrucking.com is an escrow service and ask the consumer to pay through that website.

The South Dakota Consumer Protection Division has received reports from out-of-state consumers that have been scammed or close to being scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Officials said there is no physical presence of DakotaFalkTrucking.com, even though the address they’ve supplied is a real address.

When consumers begin to be more cautious and knowledge of this scam starts to spread, the scammers will not be able to use their website productively anymore. However, scammers could adapt to this change and make another scam or website. Officials would like to remind the public to take caution when doing business online.

To find answers to questions regarding the legitimacy of a South Dakota vehicle title, contact the motor vehicle division at 605-773-3541.

If someone has fallen for this scam, they are encouraged to contact the Consumer Protection Division in their state.

