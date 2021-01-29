South Dakota officials seek volunteers to help with vaccinations

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health is looking for volunteers to help administer the coronavirus vaccines.

Health officials have set up a website where potential volunteers from across the state can register to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

And, volunteers who are willing to help in medical settings may qualify to receive their vaccine early.

Volunteers who register on the portal can select what type of volunteer work they are seeking.

The DOH says you don’t necessarily have to have a medical background.

Applicants will be vetted by DOH before any volunteer opportunities are offered.