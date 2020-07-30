South Dakota officials report 61 COVID-19 cases from camp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials reported that 61 people have COVID-19 after an outbreak at a summer camp in Keystone.
The average number of daily new cases statewide over the last two weeks has increased by 22, an increase of nearly 38%.
The Department of Health reported 44 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Health officials say some of those cases are tied to outbreaks at several residential facilities. McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls has less than 15 cases.
Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison has less than 25 cases.
