South Dakota officials make an arrest after stolen vehicle crashes into tree

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KCAU) – A person was arrested in Turner County on Monday after stealing a truck and crashing it into a tree.

According to a Facebook post from the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy found a vehicle in a ditch north of Chancellor after responding to a traffic complaint.

Officials said the driver fled on foot from the scene and received a report minutes later of a stolen vehicle near the ditch.

The sheriff’s office reported that the stolen vehicle drove through a stop sign in Chancellor at about 65 miles per hour, lost control, and crashed into a tree.

Authorities said the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo Courtesy of Turner County Sheriff’s Office

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled drug or substance, ingestion, reckless driving, and grand theft.

Chancellor Fire and Lennox Ambulance assisted the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.