South Dakota officials make an arrest after stolen vehicle crashes into tree

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Turner County Sheriff’s Office

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KCAU) – A person was arrested in Turner County on Monday after stealing a truck and crashing it into a tree.

According to a Facebook post from the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy found a vehicle in a ditch north of Chancellor after responding to a traffic complaint.

Officials said the driver fled on foot from the scene and received a report minutes later of a stolen vehicle near the ditch.

The sheriff’s office reported that the stolen vehicle drove through a stop sign in Chancellor at about 65 miles per hour, lost control, and crashed into a tree.

Authorities said the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle, and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Photo Courtesy of Turner County Sheriff’s Office

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled drug or substance, ingestion, reckless driving, and grand theft.

Chancellor Fire and Lennox Ambulance assisted the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News