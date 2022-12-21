SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Speaking at police briefing on Wednesday morning, SFPD Chief John Thum provided an update on Tuesday afternoon’s officer involved shooting.

Thum says an officer observed a vehicle with substituted plates (plates that don’t belong on the vehicle). He said the officer stopped the vehicle at a parking lot located at the intersection of Russell St. and Minnesota Ave.

The officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle and asked her to step out of the vehicle. Thum says the suspect refused to leave the vehicle, and that at one point the officer attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle through the open driver’s door.

While this struggle was happening, Thum says the vehicle, parked near gas pumps, was put into reverse and accelerated rapidly, trapping the officer in the open door of the vehicle.

Thum said the vehicle crashed into the pumps and concrete dividers surrounding them, at which point the officer fired at the driver. He says both the driver and front passenger were struck.

DCI has taken over the investigation, and Thum said the officer who fired the weapon has been put on administrative leave, noting that this is standard practice.

Officer Sam Clemens also added info at briefing, noting that the driver had several warrants, and that others in the car also had warrants.

Clemens says that as of Wednesday morning, the driver of the car is still being treated in the hospital, though he was not aware of her condition. He says the passenger who was shot, 48-year-old Thomas Earl Two Bulls, was treated for injuries to his arm, released and arrested on his warrants. Another passenger was also arrested, 38-year-old Roseanne Lee Cooke.

The name of the driver is not yet being released, as she has not yet been arrested or charged.