SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KCAU) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced today that the state’s unemployment rate is the lowest in the nation.

The South Dakota unemployment rate is down to 1.9 percent, which the governor says is tied for the lowest rate of any state in American history. The Nebraska Department of Labor announced the state has a 2.1 percent unemployment rate. Meanwhile, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Iowa’s unemployment rate sits and 2.8 percent.