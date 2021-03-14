South Dakota Nest Predator Bounty Program begins in April

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – According to a press release, the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks Commission (GFP) is authorizing the Nest Predator Bounty Program.

The program will pay $10 a predator with a maximum of $500,000 in bounty payments each year. The 2021 program will take place from April 1 to July 1.

In 2022, the program will open up to hunters under 18 on March 1, then open fully to all residents on April 1. It will end on July 1, 2022.

“This program enhances pheasant and duck nest success at localized levels and encourages families to get involved in wildlife management. We have rich trapping traditions here in South Dakota and this program is designed to encourage youth and families to step outside and enjoy our incredible outdoor resources,” said Interim GFP Department Secretary Kevin Robling.

Once the program begins, the GFB will also do a weekly giveaway to those under 18 that participate. Some giveaway packages include three live traps, a knife, and a trapping handbook.

“Educating youth on the importance of the trapline and wildlife management are key to ensuring our outdoor traditions remain strong for future generations. Trapping provides an experience to explore the outdoors and create lasting stories and memories while making a difference for managing wildlife in South Dakota,” said Robling.

Habitat management and the nest predator bounty program should help the pheasant season in 2021 Robling said.