South Dakota native 'Mean' Gene dies at 76

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - WWE Hall of Famer and South Dakota native Gene Okerlund has passed away at age 76.

WWE announced his death Wednesday morning.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. Posted by WWE on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Born in Sisseton, South Dakota, "Mean Gene”, as he was named by Jesse “The Body” Ventura, came to prominence by interviewing the greatest stars of the AWA, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan.

In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE. He was a staple on national cable television, interviewing the biggest names in sports-entertainment.

His name was used as part of fast food concepts across the country: Mean Gene's Burgers and Mean Gene's Pizza.

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019