South Dakota native 'Mean' Gene dies at 76

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 11:11 AM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 11:11 AM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - WWE Hall of Famer and South Dakota native Gene Okerlund has passed away at age 76.

WWE announced his death Wednesday morning.  

Born in Sisseton, South Dakota, "Mean Gene”, as he was named by Jesse “The Body” Ventura, came to prominence by interviewing the greatest stars of the AWA, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan.

In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE.  He was a staple on national cable television, interviewing the biggest names in sports-entertainment.

His name was used as part of fast food concepts across the country: Mean Gene's Burgers and Mean Gene's Pizza.

