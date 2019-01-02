South Dakota native 'Mean' Gene dies at 76
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - WWE Hall of Famer and South Dakota native Gene Okerlund has passed away at age 76.
WWE announced his death Wednesday morning.
Born in Sisseton, South Dakota, "Mean Gene”, as he was named by Jesse “The Body” Ventura, came to prominence by interviewing the greatest stars of the AWA, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan.
In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE. He was a staple on national cable television, interviewing the biggest names in sports-entertainment.
His name was used as part of fast food concepts across the country: Mean Gene's Burgers and Mean Gene's Pizza.
More Stories
-
From Grandma's homemade apple pie to Mom's chocolate chip cookies, we…
-
The wreckage from the Christmas Day plane crash in Sioux Falls is now…
-
Safety is a key concern for not just motorists but also for snowplow…