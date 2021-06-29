South Dakota National Guard troops deployed to Texas for border security, Noem says

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – Up to 50 Dakota National Guard troops are being deployed to Texas.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem made the announcement Tuesday, saying the troops are being sent to help secure the border between the United States and Mexico. She also said that it is in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s request for help.

The deployment will last between 30 to 60 days, with South Dakota Adjutant General Jeff Marlette and the South Dakota Department of the Military working with their counterparts in Texas to finalize the details of this mission. The deployment will be paid for by a private donation.

Noem blamed President Biden’s administration for the lack of security of the border, saying it has failed to keep the American people safe.

“The border is a national security crisis that requires the kind of sustained response only the National Guard can provide. We should not be making our own communities less safe by sending our police or Highway Patrol to fix a long-term problem President Biden’s Administration seems unable or unwilling to solve. My message to Texas is this: help is on the way,” Noem said.

Details of the number of members, mission specifics and names of units are not being released due to operational security, the release says.