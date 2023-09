SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — 84 South Dakota National Guard troops have returned from a 9-month deployment in the Persian Gulf.

Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson and Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun welcomed home the members of the 109th regional support group on Saturday.

The unit was on active duty service in Kuwait and Iraq. The soldiers were supporting base camp operations as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.