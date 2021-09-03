South Dakota National Guard coming back from the Mexico-U.S. border

FILE – In this July 16, 2021 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. Gov. Noem is seeking to pass tougher abortion restrictions in South Dakota, after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed a law banning most abortions in Texas to go forward. Noem said on social media that she wants to look at the laws and make sure South Dakota’s abortion restrictions are the strongest.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — Troops from the South Dakota National Guard who were deployed to the Mexico-U.S. border are soon coming home.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said the troops will be returning home late this month.

“I want to thank our dedicated troops with the South Dakota National Guard who have served honorably in this deployment to the Mexican border,” Noem said, “Our troops delivered on their mission, providing boots on the ground to supplement the efforts of Texas State Troopers, National Guard, and Customs and Border Patrol agents. They directly assisted in stopping human trafficking and drug smuggling into our nation.”

Governor Noem approved in July the deployment of 125 members of the South Dakota National Guard to the southern border between the United States and Mexica in an effort to assist in the Southwest Border mission.

“The South Dakota National Guard encountered more than 6,000 individuals crossing the border.” said Noem, “Unfortunately, because of the Biden Administration’s failed border policies, the system has become one of facilitating the crossing of illegal immigrants into our country.”

The request for South Dakota guard members came from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and it was originally planned for the soldiers to be deployed for nine months.

“The end of this deployment, however, is not the end of our commitment to secure our southern border. South Dakota is sending an additional 125 troops next month on a federal mission.” Noem said.

Noem said the deployment allowed Texas the time needed to organize and will increase financial commitment and ‘manpower.’ She also said President Biden’s approach is an ‘utter disaster.’

“Over the course of this mission, the scope of the drug smuggling and human trafficking takin place has been made clear to us, and it is staggering,” said Noem, “Every state in the nation, including South Dakota, is made less safe as a result. Cartels are taking advantage of the humanitarian crisis, which is soaking up virtually all of Border Patrol’s efforts, and using it as a distraction for their criminal activities. So long as the border remains unsecure, this crisis will continue.”