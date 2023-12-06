SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Nov. 22, 2023, Armando Cheshier, aged 25 of Sioux Falls, was convicted by jury of Distribution of a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death and two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance.

This conviction brought some sense of closure to Krista Menzel, the mother of Kaylee Teppo, who died in 2021 after ingesting drugs provided by Cheshier. Kaylee was just 21-years-old.

“Kaylee was born in 2002 in Belle Fourche,” Menzel began. “She grew up there through her sophomore year. She was in lots of sports, involved in school activities; pretty much had straight As; had a lot of friends and was doing really well, and then started getting into drugs her sophomore year.”

Menzel says that Kaylee was sent to a handful of different placements to get help with her drug addiction.

“We ended up moving to Sioux Falls while she was in those placements,” said Menzel. “When she turned 18, she graduated from Flandreau High School and went to the boarding school there off and on.”

Following graduation, Kaylee moved back in with her family in Sioux Falls, working for a year before beginning college at South Dakota State University.

“[Kaylee] started in August at SDSU, and then in September had passed away,” Menzel said solemnly.

Kaylee went to SDSU on a scholarship which required her to start a week early, her mother recalls. “I knew she was doing really well until that last week,” said Menzel. “She stopped telling me about school — she turned her Snapchat location off — I wasn’t really sure who she was with or where she was.”

The details of what happened within this time frame are somewhat difficult to parse out for the family.

“I thought she was doing well in college. [She] was in Sioux Falls at different times with friends,” said Menzel. “I did not know where she was at the time that this happened, just that she was with friends.”

A news release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice (DOJ) on Cheshier’s conviction provides some details.

According to the DOJ, Cheshier had given fentanyl and Xanax to Teppo. The document says the two were friends, and had spent the night together, both having ingested narcotics.

“The defendant awoke the next day to find the victim lying lifeless in his bed. After traveling across town to obtain Narcan to administer to the victim, the authorities were then called, and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” reads the release.

Kaylee’s family had to wait until Cheshier’s trial to learn most of what happened.

“We weren’t even notified right away,” said Menzel. “Megan and Kelsey (Kaylee’s sisters) got some Facebook messages from some girl saying that she had died.”

Menzel said she didn’t initially trust these messages, but that when she got home to find police at her house, she knew something had gone wrong. “I thought she’d just overdosed, so I asked them what hospital she is at, but then they had said that she had passed away,” she recalled.

Over the past two years, Menzel and her family got very little information while the investigation into Cheshier was underway. “All we knew is that she had died of an overdose,” Menzel said.

Despite the necessary lack of communication over the past few years, Menzel expressed appreciation to police in Sioux Falls. “At first I thought it was really poor communication, but I think it was because they were investigating.”

Menzel is glad the dangers of fentanyl are being brought to the public’s attention. “[Police] could’ve just said ‘she did drugs on her own — it’s her fault,’ and instead they tried to find and convict [Cheshier].”

The three-day trial in November was the first chance the family had to hear details, which follow closely with the DOJ release.

“We found out she had been hanging out with the guy who was arrested along with a couple other friends,” recounted Menzel. “She had ended up back at his apartment — [Cheshier] said that he had fentanyl and Xanax and that she had taken it out of his hand and took it — we’ll never know the story, because she’s not here to tell her side of the story.”

Menzel remembers an admission from Cheshier that he’d bought fentanyl on numerous occasions in Minnesota and brought it to Sioux Falls.

As news spread of Cheshier’s conviction, Menzel says she was contacted by a woman from Rapid City — another mother who had lost her child to a fentanyl overdose. “Armando had given him the drugs as well, but they could never get the conviction,” she remembers being told.

This encounter, along with what she learned during the trial, helped Menzel solidify her understanding of Cheshier.

What Menzel said next came as a display of incredible empathy.

“When I first heard about the drug overdose and who it was — at first I thought if it was just a random person or a friend that she was hanging out with, that truly didn’t know that what they were taking was fentanyl — I didn’t want him to get into trouble for the rest of their life if they didn’t really know,” said Menzel.

This empathy, which some may consider extreme coming from someone who lost a child, comes from Menzel’s personal experience dealing with addiction.

“Kaylee really tried for four of five years to not do drugs,” Menzel explained. “We found a lot of her journals and in her journals it was always, ‘Number 1 goal: Stay sober. Stay sober. Stay sober.’ Over and over, so I know she truly wanted to be sober, so I didn’t want — if it was just a real friend, that they had bought something from someone else — I didn’t want them to have to live with that mistake, because that could have been [Kaylee] too, you know? She could have bought drugs from someone and shared it with somebody not knowing it was fentanyl.”

After hearing the testimony at the trial, Menzel is now convinced that Cheshier did in fact know what he was doing. “The biggest thing is that he could have called somebody when she took it and saved her life, and then when he woke up and thought she wasn’t breathing, he didn’t call 911 at that point either,” she said. “He left to go get Narcan and he ended up not calling. A different friend that he was with ended up calling 911 — I’m glad that he’s getting convicted.”

One question which remains for Menzel is the level of intent from Cheshier. “You hear about how serious fentanyl is, but do they just not understand how serious it is, or did he just not care?” she asked.

Cheshier’s sentencing date has been set for February 9, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. The judge in the case is allowing letters to be sent in for consideration, according to Menzel.

“I know Kaylee’s best friend growing up through middle school and her mom said they would like to write a letter, and the lady whose son had also died — she has quite a bit of family who wants to write a letter,” Menzel said.

Kaylee had a lot of family and friends, so Menzel anticipates a large amount of support as the sentencing draws near.

“[Kaylee] had so much potential, and now she doesn’t have that chance to show that potential,” remarked Menzel. “She was caring and a great friend, and I would have hoped that if she was in [Cheshier’s] situation that she would have called someone to get help.”

Overall, Menzel wants people to understand how serious fentanyl is. “You might not intend for someone to die, but it’s a drug that taking one pill can kill you,” she said. “To even know that you’re going and buying it and selling it to people, you never know who’s going to get their hands on it.”